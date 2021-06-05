Analysts Set ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) PT at $67.33

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. FMR LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ALLETE by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in ALLETE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,288,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,799,000 after buying an additional 182,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.38. 175,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.22%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.