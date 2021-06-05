Analysts Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) PT at $35.31

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $36.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS:GWLIF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.58. 302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,952. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

