Analyzing Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN) and Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) and Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Sysco has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cuentas has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sysco and Cuentas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sysco $52.89 billion 0.77 $215.48 million $2.01 39.61 Cuentas $560,000.00 61.00 -$8.10 million N/A N/A

Sysco has higher revenue and earnings than Cuentas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sysco and Cuentas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sysco 0 5 5 0 2.50 Cuentas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sysco presently has a consensus target price of $86.57, suggesting a potential upside of 8.74%. Given Sysco’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sysco is more favorable than Cuentas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Sysco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Cuentas shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Sysco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Cuentas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sysco and Cuentas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sysco -0.56% 17.14% 1.01% Cuentas -1,173.04% -144.75% -75.09%

Summary

Sysco beats Cuentas on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The company distributes frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of China and silverware; cookware, which include pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues. As of June 27, 2020, it operated 326 distribution facilities. Sysco Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services. The company also provides Fintech Card, a GPR integrated into a proprietary robust ecosystem that protects customers by depositing their funds in an FDIC insured bank account. The ecosystem includes a mobile wallet for digital currency, stored value card balances, prepaid telecom minutes, loyalty reward points, and purchases made in the Cuentas Virtual Marketplace. Cuentas Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

