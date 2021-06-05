Analyzing IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDBA) & Its Peers

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ: IDBA) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare IDEX Biometrics ASA to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA Competitors 336 1864 2781 51 2.51

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 14.67%. Given IDEX Biometrics ASA’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IDEX Biometrics ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million -$26.75 million -9.75 IDEX Biometrics ASA Competitors $1.54 billion $58.08 million 60.40

IDEX Biometrics ASA’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA N/A N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA Competitors -24.25% -18.04% -2.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IDEX Biometrics ASA competitors beat IDEX Biometrics ASA on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.