Analyzing JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) & Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares JetBlue Airways and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JetBlue Airways -63.83% -49.78% -14.13% Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A

79.1% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for JetBlue Airways and Frontier Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JetBlue Airways 2 3 10 0 2.53 Frontier Group 0 2 8 0 2.80

JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus target price of $21.31, indicating a potential upside of 11.79%. Frontier Group has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.85%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than JetBlue Airways.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JetBlue Airways and Frontier Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JetBlue Airways $2.96 billion 2.04 -$1.35 billion ($5.68) -3.36 Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Frontier Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JetBlue Airways.

Summary

Frontier Group beats JetBlue Airways on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 23 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a strategic partnership with American Airlines Group Inc. to create connectivity for travelers in the Northeast. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. The company offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

