Analyzing TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) & Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

53.9% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust 45.88% 7.75% 1.92% Community Healthcare Trust 25.64% 4.84% 3.08%

Dividends

TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out -57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 83.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. TPG RE Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TPG RE Finance Trust and Community Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust 0 2 1 1 2.75 Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential downside of 12.51%. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.02%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than TPG RE Finance Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TPG RE Finance Trust and Community Healthcare Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust $284.21 million 3.63 -$136.83 million ($1.39) -9.66 Community Healthcare Trust $75.68 million 15.53 $19.08 million $2.06 23.36

Community Healthcare Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats TPG RE Finance Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

