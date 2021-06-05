Analyzing VivoPower International (VVPR) and The Competition

VivoPower International (NASDAQ: VVPR) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare VivoPower International to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get VivoPower International alerts:

This table compares VivoPower International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VivoPower International $48.70 million -$5.10 million -59.08 VivoPower International Competitors $8.94 billion $479.87 million 13.90

VivoPower International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than VivoPower International. VivoPower International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

VivoPower International has a beta of 4.6, suggesting that its share price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VivoPower International’s rivals have a beta of 0.33, suggesting that their average share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VivoPower International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A VivoPower International Competitors 1.32% 9.04% 2.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of VivoPower International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for VivoPower International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A VivoPower International Competitors 463 2125 1571 9 2.27

As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 4.62%. Given VivoPower International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VivoPower International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

VivoPower International rivals beat VivoPower International on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.