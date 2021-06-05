Anthony M. Jabbour Acquires 13,900 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stock

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BKI stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 271.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

