Antibe Therapeutics’ (ATE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Brookline Capital Management

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at C$3.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$3.05 and a 52-week high of C$7.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.38. The company has a market cap of C$180.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

