Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANFGF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Antofagasta stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

