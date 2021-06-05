Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ANFGF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 17th.
Shares of Antofagasta stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $27.80.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
