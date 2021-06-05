Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get AON alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 662.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after acquiring an additional 956,877 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4,280.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 649,143 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,780,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AON by 60.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after buying an additional 550,588 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $251.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. AON has a 52 week low of $177.21 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.46.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AON will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.