Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.34. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

