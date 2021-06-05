Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is D.B. Root & Company LLC’s 6th Largest Position

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $125.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.27. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.81 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.