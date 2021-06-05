Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,626,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $320,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 104,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in Apple by 648.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 14,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 330,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,382,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $6,740,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $125.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.27. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

