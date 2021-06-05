Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Berenberg Bank

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK stock opened at $35.96 on Thursday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.23.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,447 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41,919 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,964 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,701,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,385,000 after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.