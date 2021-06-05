Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Major Shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. Sells 137,165 Shares of Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 137,165 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $1,331,872.15. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Archrock alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 64,852 shares of Archrock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $625,821.80.

On Monday, May 10th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of Archrock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $88,663.50.

On Thursday, May 6th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 37,628 shares of Archrock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $363,486.48.

On Thursday, March 11th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of Archrock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $763,803.74.

AROC stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 2.16.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 368.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 65,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.