Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert expects that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.24. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,437,000 after purchasing an additional 838,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $64,878.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $52,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,450 shares of company stock worth $794,606 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

