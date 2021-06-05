Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.79

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 1739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Ares Capital by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

