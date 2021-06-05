Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CFO Michael R. Mcferran Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ares Management stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ares Management by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 90,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $830,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,514,000 after buying an additional 115,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,193,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,902,000 after purchasing an additional 135,114 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

