Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ARNGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.79.

OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

