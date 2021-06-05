Argus Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $150.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Argus from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $123.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.41. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

