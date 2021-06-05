Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires New Position in one (NYSE:AONE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of one (NYSE:AONE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 763,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE during the first quarter worth $124,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONE during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ONE during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE during the fourth quarter worth $720,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONE stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. one has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of ONE in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

ONE Profile

one does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

