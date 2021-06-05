Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $25.08 Million Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $101.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.49. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $97.00 and a one year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

