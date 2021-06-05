Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $49.19 Million in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,025,670 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,191,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,984 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 10.1% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 156,610 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 631,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 366,326 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 489,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 161.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares during the period.

Get Agilysys alerts:

AGYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 1.50. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.