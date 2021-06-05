Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes $15.27 Million Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,268,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.48% of Bandwidth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 377.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

Shares of BAND opened at $114.74 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 272.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.79 per share, with a total value of $200,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $648,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,317 shares of company stock worth $995,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

