Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,043 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ozon were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Index Venture Associates III Ltd purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ozon by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,255,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,683,000 after buying an additional 935,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,908,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,372,000. Finally, Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd acquired a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OZON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ozon in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Ozon stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $68.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.86.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

