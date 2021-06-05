Arweave Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.41 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $15.92 or 0.00044054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $531.72 million and $19.41 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00040793 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000187 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

