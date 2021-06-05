Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $48.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.77.

ASAN opened at $39.19 on Friday. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.62.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 6,200 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,594.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

