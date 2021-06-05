Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.27)-($0.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.28). The company issued revenue guidance of $81-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.07 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASAN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asana currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.77.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.62. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $706,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,716 shares of company stock worth $4,468,742. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

