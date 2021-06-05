Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 1,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $139.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.12. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $171.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

