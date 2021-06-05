Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.54. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

