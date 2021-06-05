Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 271 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $304.76 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.17 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.07.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

