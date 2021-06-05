ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 3.3% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after acquiring an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after acquiring an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $17.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $683.30. The stock had a trading volume of 531,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,545. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $332.80 and a 1 year high of $688.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $644.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $286.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of ASML to $747.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.