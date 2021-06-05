ASOS’s (ASC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASC. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ASOS to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 4,946 ($64.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,169.20. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 2,911.23 ($38.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

