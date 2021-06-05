AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,850 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,858.67 ($115.74).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,055 ($105.24) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £105.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,636.94.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.