AstroTools (ASTRO) Price Reaches $0.41

AstroTools (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One AstroTools coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular exchanges. AstroTools has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $20,271.00 worth of AstroTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AstroTools has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00076936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00025884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.77 or 0.01018444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,628.54 or 0.10103343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00053811 BTC.

AstroTools Coin Profile

AstroTools (CRYPTO:ASTRO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. AstroTools’ total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. AstroTools’ official website is astrotools.io . AstroTools’ official Twitter account is @astronautcap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Astronaut is an strategic and tactical investment platform. The Astronaut Team will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a trust and efficient way to invest in the Initial Coin Offerings. Astronaut will base the creation of the platform on its own research company (Picolo Research) with 10,000 subscribers and a track of timely and accurate assessments of ICO quality. Astrounaut token (ASTRO) will benefit the users, every month, with the ownership of a basket of analyst-recommended tokens. Also, the tokens will benefit users as shareholders of the platform's income. “

