Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.52

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and traded as low as $20.50. Atento shares last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 4,147 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Atento alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $308.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $369.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.99 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atento S.A. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Atento in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atento by 3,584.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.