Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.52

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and traded as low as $20.50. Atento shares last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 4,147 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $308.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Atento in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atento by 3,584.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.
Atento Company Profile (NYSE:ATTO)
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.
