Atria Investments LLC Buys 10,354 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLL opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.