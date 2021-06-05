Atria Investments LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,696,000 after purchasing an additional 853,848 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,601,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,656,000 after purchasing an additional 635,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,698,000 after purchasing an additional 476,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 597.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 472,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $75.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.90. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

