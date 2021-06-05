Atria Investments LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,975 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,907,000 after buying an additional 106,167 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after buying an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY opened at $79.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of -159.22, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.