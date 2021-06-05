Atria Investments LLC Makes New $3.71 Million Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 59,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

ICVT stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.62. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

