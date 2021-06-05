AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.1% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 2,709,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,027,000 after purchasing an additional 491,315 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 59.4% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $637,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.