Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Shares Down 6.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) dropped 6.8% on Friday after Pi Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.65. The company traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.09. Approximately 47,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 79,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

In related news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,412,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,000,949.70. Over the last three months, insiders bought 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $102,465.

The firm has a market cap of C$117.46 million and a PE ratio of -38.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 21.18, a current ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurion Resources (CVE:AU)

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship project is Risti Project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland.

