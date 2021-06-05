Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) PT Lowered to C$0.60

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Auxly Cannabis Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of CBWTF stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 161.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc, a cannabis company, provides cannabis products to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation, development, and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products such as, soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, cannabis oil spray, and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

