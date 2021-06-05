AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $251.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BTIG Research from $206.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s previous close.

AVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.19.

NYSE:AVB opened at $211.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $213.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.89.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

