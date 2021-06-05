Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ ATXI opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $76.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 11.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

