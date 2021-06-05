Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $370.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

