Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,377 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 578,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,732,000 after buying an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWK stock opened at $156.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.38.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.17.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

