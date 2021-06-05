AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Gap Down to $19.76

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.76, but opened at $18.75. AxoGen shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

The firm has a market cap of $778.24 million, a PE ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in AxoGen by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 613,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 464,556 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,813,000 after buying an additional 418,278 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,944,000 after buying an additional 208,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 151,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,807,000 after buying an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

