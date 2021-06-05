Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Julie A. Cullivan Sells 663 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $92,833.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,590.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
AXON opened at $141.16 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.00.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.
