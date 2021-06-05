Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Julie A. Cullivan Sells 663 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $92,833.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,590.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AXON opened at $141.16 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. Raymond James upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

